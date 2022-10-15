StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,053. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 718.7% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 146,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.