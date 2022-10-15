StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

