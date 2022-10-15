StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.31 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,250 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 450,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.