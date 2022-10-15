StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their target price on Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE CMT opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
