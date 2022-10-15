StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $148.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average is $142.54.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

