StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CBAY opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $281.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.58. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
