StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $281.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.58. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $19,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 750,309 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.