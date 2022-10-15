StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

