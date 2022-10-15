StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 105,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 4.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

