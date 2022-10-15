StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERJ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 1,418,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 119,486 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 4.8% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Embraer by 152.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

