StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

