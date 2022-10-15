StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.
Enservco Company Profile
