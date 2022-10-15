StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.5 %

FBP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 1,275,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,380. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,703 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

