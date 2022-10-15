StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,545,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

