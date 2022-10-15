StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 55,154,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,679,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

