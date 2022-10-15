StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 331,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.80. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 3.08%. Research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

