StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

HireRight Price Performance

NYSE:HRT opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. HireRight’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $2,400,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 10.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 883,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 80,684 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth about $515,000.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

