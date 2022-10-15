StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.56.

HUBG traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

