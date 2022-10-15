StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hub Group

In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

