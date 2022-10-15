StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.32. 1,616,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,321.45 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

