StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INDB. Compass Point raised their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 170,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,886. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 257.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $94,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.