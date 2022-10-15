StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $15.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.31 and a 200 day moving average of $422.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

