StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.40.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. 5,684,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,222. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.