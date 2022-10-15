StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KKR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.46.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of KKR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 457,147 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.