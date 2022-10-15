StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.20.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD traded down $12.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.61. 374,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,101. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average is $273.57. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $200.64 and a 1 year high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,240,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

