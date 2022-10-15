StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.43.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 5.5 %

Malibu Boats stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 159,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $78.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

