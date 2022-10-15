StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.43.

Manitowoc Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MTW traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 130.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 49.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

