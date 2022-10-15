StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

