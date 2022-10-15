StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.70.

Matador Resources Stock Down 5.4 %

MTDR traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

