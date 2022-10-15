StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

MMS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 396,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,613. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Maximus has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

