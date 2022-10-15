StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
MXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.
MaxLinear Stock Down 6.3 %
NYSE MXL traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 555,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
