StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE MXL traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 555,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

