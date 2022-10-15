StockNews.com Begins Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.65. 42,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,155. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $91.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 89,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

