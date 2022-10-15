StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

