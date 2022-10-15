StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Movado Group Price Performance

Movado Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Stories

