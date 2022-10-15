StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.40.

NYSE:NBR traded down $7.66 on Wednesday, reaching $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 90,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,769. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.91.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,871,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 238.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

