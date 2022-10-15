StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Navigator Stock Performance

NVGS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 109,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,208. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.09 million, a PE ratio of 587.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Navigator by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Navigator by 11.0% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 51.9% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

