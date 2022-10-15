StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NVR (NYSE:NVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,502.50.

NYSE:NVR traded down $91.26 on Wednesday, reaching $3,945.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,178.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,257.88.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 494.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

