StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Oct 15th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,502.50.

NVR Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NVR traded down $91.26 on Wednesday, reaching $3,945.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,178.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,257.88.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 494.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

