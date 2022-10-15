StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.57. 107,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,554. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 111,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 136.2% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

