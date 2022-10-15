StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAAS. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1,073.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

