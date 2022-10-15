StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Pathward Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Ingram bought 1,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,390.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,250 shares of company stock worth $243,103 and sold 1,750 shares worth $62,245. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $89,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,794,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,573,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 985,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

