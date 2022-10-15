StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Powell Industries Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 32,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,786. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $249.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.48 million for the quarter.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 394,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
