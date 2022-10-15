StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.49.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.