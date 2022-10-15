StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. 744,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

