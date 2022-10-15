StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCII. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 730,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,465. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.