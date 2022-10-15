StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCII. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Rent-A-Center Price Performance
Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 730,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,465. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
