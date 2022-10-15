StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.31.
Shake Shack Trading Down 3.6 %
SHAK stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 524,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,988. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
