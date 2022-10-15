StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,726. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.43 and its 200 day moving average is $244.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

