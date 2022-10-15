StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSRR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

BSRR opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $317.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $55,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 527,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 161,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

