StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SF. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. 905,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

