StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $976.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $300.33 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

