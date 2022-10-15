StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.83.

Targa Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 103.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

