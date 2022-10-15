StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.97. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $3,280,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

