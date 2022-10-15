StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Vicor Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of VICR opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

