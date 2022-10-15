StockNews.com Begins Coverage on W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GWW stock traded down $17.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $501.17. 264,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.31. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $421.98 and a twelve month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

